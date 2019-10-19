Jackson pleads guilty to charges in fatal shooting

An Owensboro man who was a juvenile when he was charged in a fatal shooting on the city's west side pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Friday morning in Daviess Circuit Court.
Cameron Lamont Jackson, 19, of the 700 block of Walnut Street, was 17 years old when he was charged with murder in the death of Kevonja Allen, 23, of Henderson.
Allen was killed on Dec. 17, 2017, in what Owensboro Police Department reports describe as a shootout with Jackson. Reports say officers were called to the 700 block of Sycamore Street to the report of a robbery of a pizza delivery man, when they heard numerous gunshots and saw Jackson chasing Allen.
Reports say officers saw Allen fire at Jackson, jump a fence and then collapse. Jackson was apprehended and later told officers he fired three or four shots at Allen and claimed Allen had stolen $500 from him while Allen was at his house.
A handgun Jackson is believed to have thrown under a vehicle while fleeing police is believed to have been stolen, reports say.
The plea agreement Jackson signed Friday morning amended the murder charge to second-degree manslaughter. The agreement recommends Jackson serve 10 years in prison for the manslaughter charge, four years for receiving stolen property (firearm), three years for tampering with evidence, and three years on a charge of first-degree promoting contraband.
The sentences would run consecutively for a total of 20 years in prison. Jackson would be eligible for parole after serving 20 percent of his sentence.
Jackson said little during the hearing, but submitted a letter to the court saying he was sorry and asked for probation.
Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 25.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
