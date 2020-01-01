Jailer says contraband investigations keep Daviess jail officials "on their toes"

The letter didn't seem unusual at first.
At the Daviess County Detention Center, most letters and cards to inmates are opened, scanned and can be accessed by inmates on video terminals in their cells. That system was put in place after a birthday card sent to an inmate was found to have been coated with liquid methamphetamine and a person could get high by eating the paper.
But the letter Deputy Ernest Drake found himself looking at last month was an exception to the rule. It was a letter addressed to an inmate from a lawyer. Jail deputies aren't allowed to read those, so scanning is not allowed. The process calls for the letter to be opened by the deputy in the inmate's presence, checked for drugs and handed over.
Drake opened the letter, which appeared to be on thick legal paper, and held it up to the light. Then, Drake saw something unusual.
"It looked like legal paper at first glance," Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said. "... When he held it up to the light, he noticed there was a powder residue."
On closer inspection, the "paper" was actually two pieces of paper glued together, with a substance inside that a lab later determined was methamphetamine. In all, the letter contained about 6 grams of meth.
It was just another way inmates and those helping them have tried to smuggle drugs into the detention center.
"It certainly keeps us on our toes," Jailer Art Maglinger said. "You can never let your guard down."
In 2019, investigations at the jail resulted in 85 felony charges and 12 misdemeanor charges. While jail deputies investigated assaults, wanton endangerment incidents and even an indecent exposure, the majority of the cases that resulted in felony charges were drug cases.
Thirty-nine of the 82 felonies were for promoting contraband, which is bringing drugs into the jail. Maglinger said the effort to uncover drugs is never-ending, but he believes a large percentage of drugs are being located.
"They consistently do find drugs on inmates coming into the facility," Maglinger said. "It sounds like a lot, but it's a good thing, because they are finding drugs."
Although the letter was sent from Tennessee, the attorney listed on the letter was at the Daviess jail meeting with a client that day. The lawyer was questioned and said he wasn't representing the inmate to whom the letter was sent.
The letter was traced to Georgia and a suspect was identified. Then, Maglinger received a call from a person claiming to be a lawyer who demanded investigators leave the suspect alone. But the "lawyer" was calling from the suspect's phone, Maglinger said.
"At that point, the (suspect) had already made a statement," Maglinger said.
The inmate to whom the letter was addressed is not believed to have been involved. Instead, jail officials believe an inmate in the same pod used his name.
Jail phone records of calls to the suspect in Georgia were reviewed. "The inmate was telling a family member how to send the drugs," Maglinger said.
Drake "did a good job," Maglinger said. "He intercepted it from coming into the facility."
Maglinger said the faked legal letter Drake discovered last month was not the last of its kind. On Dec. 23, the jail was contacted by a lawyer in Brandenburg who said someone had impersonated her and attempted to send drugs to an inmate in the jail. The letter was not delivered to the jail but was "returned" to the attorney instead.
Both of those incidents are still under investigation by jail staff and by the Postal Inspector's Office.
Maglinger said the hope is continued investigations into contraband and other offenses will have a deterrent effect.
"Most guys don't want additional criminal charges," Maglinger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.