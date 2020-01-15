Bob Fisher and Bobby Ray Self, two local musicians, are hosting a jam session at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Hall, 2911 W. Parrish Ave., from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday.
And Fisher, who manages the local band Beyond Blu, hopes it leads to more get-togethers for local musicians -- acoustic or electric.
It doesn't matter what instrument you play, he said, you're welcome.
"We'll have amps and microphones," Fisher said. "If it's country or classical, it's good."
He said, "My idea is to create a musicians' social club, a place where musicians can network."
If you don't play, you're welcome to come and listen, Fisher said.
"We need spectators too," he said.
Fisher said, "It's hard to find places to jam. We're thankful that the IBEW is letting us do this."
The building holds between 80 and 100 people, he said.
During the summer, Fisher said, "We can do have the jams in the parks with a family atmosphere."
He sees the jam session as a place to share music and thoughts.
The union hall is across the street from Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.