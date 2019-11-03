Janson coming to convention center Feb. 1

Chris Janson, a country singer with three No. 1 songs in the past four years, is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center for a Feb. 1 show as part of his "Real Friends" tour.
Tickets are $35, $45, $55, $65 and $99 -- plus processing fees.
They are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or at 270-297-9932.
Janson recently won the Academy of Country Music's video of the year for his single, "Drunk Girl."
The song was also named song of the year at the 2018 MusicRow Awards.
Janson's "Buy Me A Boat" was named the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year and one of the "Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written" by the Nashville Songwriters Association International.
And his latest single, "Good Vibes," released Oct. 18, is already topping country radio charts.
The 33-year-old Missouri native co-wrote and recorded two duets with Holly Williams, daughter of Hank Williams Jr., in 2009.
SEE JANSON/PAGE C6
Janson released his first single, "Til A Woman Comes Along," the following year.
He co-wrote Tim McGraw's 2012 single "Truck Yeah," played harmonica on the Lee Brice song "Beer" and wrote the title track to Justin Moore's 2013 album, "Off the Beaten Path."
Janson also co-wrote LoCash's "I Love This Life" and Randy Houser's "Song Number 7."
And he wrote or co-wrote all 13 songs on his latest album, "Real Friends."
Last year, Janson was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.