Just four miles east of Hawesville sits one of Hancock County’s best-kept secrets. After several years in the making, though, the Jeffreys Cliffs Conservation & Recreation Area opened to the public in June — and the buzz is already growing.
“I’ve had people ask, ‘Where has this been all my life? I had no idea this place was here.’ This has been here way before there ever was a Hancock County,” said Steve Canepari, president of the Hancock County Heritage Commission, a nonprofit formed to create and oversee Jeffreys Cliffs. “The response has been terrific.”
The 230-acre native reserve, on Kentucky 1406 just off U.S. 60 East, is open from sunrise to sunset Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It features natural woods, cliffs and large rock shelters, along with nearly six miles of hiking trails.
On top of Jeffreys Cliffs, a sandstone plateau with cliffs averaging 75 to 100 feet tall, there are about 140 acres that include 3.6 miles of hiking trails — “out-and-back” trails, as opposed to a trail that forms a loop — and several lookout points that offer scenic views of the Ohio River. Around the base, there’s a 2.1-mile looping trail.
Both trails, which are available for navigation on the AllTrails hiking website and app, are rated easy to moderate, though to get on top, visitors must scale the Mossy Gap crevice.
“That’s part of the adventure,” Canepari said with a laugh, noting he plans to add a ladder or stairs for easier access in the near future.
Canepari expects the rock shelters to draw a lot of interest, as well. All four show signs of use by Native Americans, possibly dating as far back as the Archaic Period (8,000 B.C. to 1,000 B.C.).
“It’s got some very large rock shelters, and I think the largest in the state,” Canepari said. “There are some destinations that people would like to visit and hike to.”
One such destination is Morgan’s Cave, which is approximately 240 feet wide, 180 feet high and 150 feet deep.
“It’s large enough that you could fit the new Hancock County courthouse inside of it,” Canepari said.
According to Hancock County Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts, the eventual goal is for Jeffreys Cliffs to help bring attention to Hawesville and the surrounding area.
“Honestly, I’d seen pictures all my life, but until you get out to those spots like Morgan’s Cave, pictures really don’t do it justice,” Roberts said. “The local awareness has expanded, and a lot of people are going and visiting.
“It’s certainly a positive for our community.”
It didn’t happen overnight, though.
Canepari remembers visiting the cliffs as a child with the Boy Scouts, and that experience never left his memory. He grew up in Hancock County but spent most of his adult life in Alabama before returning home. Not long after, the opportunity to create the nature reserve presented itself.
“I grew up in this little town here, and we were not well off at all,” Canepari, 74, recalled. “I lost my dad at a young age. Those scout leaders became like fathers to me. ... I wanted to do something for this place that meant a lot to me, and this fell in my lap.”
The process was jumpstarted by Jerry Harris, who grew up in Hancock County but moved to Alaska with his family in 1956. Upon his retirement in 1977, Harris returned home with the intention to buy back his family’s old farmland and settle down for good.
Along the way, Harris heard rumors of a man trying to sell the cliffs. He stepped in to purchase the land, and after his death, it was donated to Hancock County. (Harris told his two daughters they could sell any of his property, except the cliffs.)
Canepari and a group of others went to visit the newly acquired land in April 2014, he said, but nothing really got started until the following September. With additional help from the Kentucky Nature Preserves Commission, the Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund and Hancock County Fiscal Court, Canepari set about reaching out to neighboring landowners to help make Jeffreys Cliffs accessible and inform the locals of his plans.
“The cliffs were totally surrounded by private land,” Canepari said. “If you wanted to visit, you either had to get permission from people to cross their land, or you trespassed.
“I spent the last two years talking to the landowners around the cliffs so they know we’re going to be a good neighbor.”
With help from the community and other area industries, Hancock County leaders expect a bright future for Jeffreys Cliffs.
“People are starting to do a lot of hiking and visiting trails in general,” Roberts said. “It’s popular now. With social media and word of mouth, once people hear about this area, we think they’re really going to enjoy coming out and seeing it.”
The reserve can also accommodate school visits, with tours through the trails available as well.
For Canepari, who enjoyed the sights and sounds of Jeffreys Cliffs as a child, there’s nothing better than passing that feeling on to others.
“It’s a unique place. There’s nothing else like it in this part of Kentucky,” he said. “This is the result of all the hard work and all the people that volunteered to help. We want to see them experience it like we did when we were young.
“For me, it’s been a labor of love, but it’s not over yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.