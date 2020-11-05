Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (formerly Steve Jones Chrysler) will move from Fourth and Frederica streets to the former Texas Gas property on Frederica Street.
Construction on the 27,000- square-foot facility will begin this winter, according to the dealership and Gulfstream Commercial Services. The dealership plans for a grand opening in the fall of 2021.
