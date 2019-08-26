The hollow beside Bill Monroe's boyhood home on Jerusalem Ridge in Ohio County will again ring with the sounds Monroe, the "father of bluegrass music," created more than seven decades ago.
The Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Festival returns to the Monroe Homeplace outside Rosine on Sept. 12-15.
Jody Flener, executive director of Ohio County Tourism, said she doesn't know how many people to expect.
"People wait until the last minute to buy tickets," she said. "We've had a ton of inquiries and the bands have been advertising it at the other festivals they're at."
Flener said, "Last year, we sold 1,400 tickets. But they came from 23 states and Japan and Canada."
Two of this year's acts -- Dale Ann Bradley and Carolina Blue -- are nominees for awards at this year's International Bluegrass Music Association awards show.
Bradley is nominated for best female vocalist and Carolina Blue for best new act.
Flener said activites will actually start on Sept. 11 with a screening of PBS' new bluegrass documentary -- "Big Family" -- on an outdoor screen.
Kings Highway will also perform that night.
The festival will wind up on Sunday, Sept. 15, with bluegrass gospel in the morning, a 30-minute worship service and bluegrass in the afternoon, Flener said.
"We're inviting churches to come out and worship with us," she said. "It's such a nice experience. So many bluegrass bands sing a capella gospel. And it just rings up the hollow."
The festival is hosted by the Bill Monroe Foundation.
The event was staged at the Bill Monroe Homeplace on Jerusalem Ridge from 2002 to 2011, drawing fans from around the world.
In 2011, it brought 18,000 people from 49 states and 10 countries to the hills above Rosine.
In 2012, it moved to the nearby farm of Campbell Mercer, who had produced the festival from the beginning.
The festival continued there through 2015.
It wasn't been staged again until last year when it returned to the Homeplace.
Tickets are $110 for all four days, $25 on Sept. 12, $40 on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14, and $10 on Sept. 15.
For information, go to https://www.jerusalemridgefestival.com/events/jrbc2019/
Here's the lineup
Sept. 12
3 p.m. McDonald Road
4 p.m. Terry Hand & The Step Ahead Bluegrass Music
5 p.m. Slippery Creek
6 p.m. Brian Osborne & the Ash Mountain Boys
7 p.m. Mt. Highway
8 p.m. Justamere
9 p.m. David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition
Sept. 13
11 a.m. Joe Hott & The Short Mountain Boys
noon Alton Station
1 p.m. David Davis & the Warrior River Boys
2 p.m. Jessie & Noah
2:45 p.m. Terry Hand & The Step Ahead Bluegrass Band
3:45-p.m. Highway
4:30 p.m. dinner break
5 p.m. Finley River Boys
6 p.m. David Davis & the Warrior River Boys
7 p.m. Gary Brewer & Kentucky Ramblers
8:50 p.m. Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers
Sept. 14
10 a.m. Becky & Butler County Boys
10:45 a.m. Mt. Highway
11:30 a.m. Trinity River
12:15 p.m. Rosine Diner Club
1 p.m. Carolina Blue
2 p.m. Finley River Boys
2:45 p.m. Silas & The Powell Family Band
3:45 p.m. River Ramblers Bluegrass Band
5 p.m. Kings Highway
6 p.m. Trinity River
7 p.m. Price Sisters
8 p.m. Carolina Blue
9 p.m. Dale Ann Bradley Band
Sept. 15
10:30 a.m. Trinity River
11:15 a..m. Finley River Boys
noon worship service
12:30 p.m. Silas & The Powell Family Band
1:30 p.m. Trinity River
2:30 p.m. Mt. Highway
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.