Joanna Shake named new GRADD director

Green River Area Development District Associate Director of Community and Economic Development Joanna Shake was unanimously approved as the replacement for current GRADD Executive Director Jiten Shah beginning on May 1.
In December, Shah announced that he would retire on April 30 after 32 years as executive director. Shortly after his announcement, Ohio County Judge-Executive and GRADD Board Chair David Johnston appointed a search committee with Henderson County Judge-Executive and GRADD Vice Chairman Brad Schneider at its helm. Shake "stood tall," among other candidates, Johnston said.
"We couldn't be prouder of Joanna," he said. "We had a lot of very qualified candidates and she stood tall among them all. We are confident that she will lead us into a promising future."
Shake will officially take over her new role on May 1.
