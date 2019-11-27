Jones sworn in as new Circuit Court judge

New Daviess Circuit Court Judge Lisa Payne Jones took her oath of office Tuesday afternoon in front of a packed courtroom at the Morton Holbrook Judicial Center.
The ceremony, which was presided over by state Chief Justice John Minton, was followed by a reception. But for Jones, there won't be much time to celebrate.
"There are cases on the docket tomorrow," Jones said after greeting the numerous well-wishers following the ceremony.
Jones, who served as the county's chief district court judge, was elected to replace Daviess Circuit Judge Joe Castlen. Jones ran unopposed in November.
Although Castlen officially retired earlier this year, he stayed on the Circuit Court bench until the election was certified and Jones could be sworn in. Castlen will work in District Court until a new judge is either appointed by the governor or elected.
Circuit Court judges handle felony criminal cases and large civil lawsuits. Jones is also presiding over Mental Health Court, which is new to the county.
Jones said there wasn't much time to prepare for the transition because of the schedule in District Court.
"I still had court downstairs this morning," she said.
District Court handles traffic cases, misdemeanors, juvenile cases and small civil cases. The District Court docket is always full, to where "you don't have time to build relationships" with people before the court, Jones said.
"It got to the point where I needed the change of pace Circuit Court offers," Jones said.
The heavy District Court caseload is "why I think we still need three District judges" in the county, she said.
Minton said the process of appointing a new District Court judge to take Jones' place will likely begin once Governor-elect Andy Beshear takes office. Minton, who has worked with Jones on state commissions such as the commission that revised the state's juvenile justice code, said she is someone state court officials have turned to for work on a number of issues.
"Judge Jones, for the longest time, was serving a community that did not have a Family Court," so she was handling Family Court issue "in the District setting," Minton said.
"I found ... I could always call on Judge Jones and have frequently done so," Minton said. "She cares deeply about the system and wants it to work and cares about the people she serves."
As part of being a Circuit Court judge, Jones will research and write about complex legal issues, which Jones said she was looking forward to doing.
"There are more serious cases here, but they take more time."
Jones said she she was honored by the full courtroom of people and officials who had come to show their support.
"I'm humbled by the size of the crowd that was here," Jones said. "I'm very flattered and excited, definitely excited."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
