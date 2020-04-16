You have to wonder when Josh Tyler sleeps.
He and his wife, Krissy, own three businesses.
They started HighOctane Wraps & Apparel in 2015.
It makes promotional wraps, primarily for race cars, and sells racing apparel.
“But we can do screen printing on anything but paper,” Tyler says.
In 2017, they bought A Special Event Rental and last fall added “& Limousine Service” to the business.
The business rents tables, chairs, tablecloths, dishware, backdrops and archways for weddings, receptions and other parties.
“Seven months ago, we added a limousine,” Tyler said. “A 2008 Infinity Super Stretch. It seats 20. It’s a monster.”
Bookings, he said, “were going really strong and then this (coronavirus pandemic) happened. We had every high school prom in the Tri-State, including Bowling Green and Madisonville. And then, they started canceling proms.”
In November, the Tylers bought Y Not Pizza & Wings.
The first two businesses are currently closed by the pandemic.
But the restaurant is still operating with limited hours.
“We’ve had to change the restaurant hours to 4 to 8 p.m.,” Tyler said. “We still have some business there, but it’s not what it was. Our buffet was pretty popular at lunch. But we had to close it last month because of social distancing. We had a decent crowd. Now, it’s drive-through and delivery only.”
The restaurant has seven employees.
The Tylers do all the work at the other businesses by themselves.
So when does Tyler sleep?
“I sleep from about 1 to 6:30 a.m.,” he said. “We have a 5-month-old at home now too.”
Even before he started buying businesses, Tyler was working.
“I started working when I was 14 at Rahill’s restaurant downtown,” he said. “At 15, I moved to Texas Roadhouse and when I was 16, I was opening the kitchen at Roadhouse after school.”
Later, he ran two of this mother’s businesses — NASCAR Pit Stop at Towne Square Mall and the Shell station across Frederica Street from Walgreen’s.
And he worked for the city, starting at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Later, Tyler moved to facility management and then to sanitation.
“I’ve always been busy,” he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
