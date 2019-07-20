When Barry Lee, a Nashville developer and consultant, talked to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau about building a big banjo-shaped Ferris wheel and drop tower downtown, he mentioned the grassy area behind the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum as a possible site.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame's executive director, said Friday that he wants to have more discussions with Lee about the possibility.
That area is used for outdoor concerts now.
And Joslin said those concerts will produce revenue in the future.
But he said Lee has told him that the wheel could be elevated, letting concertgoers sit beneath it.
The wheel wouldn't make much noise, Joslin said he was told.
"We need a lot more information," he said. "But I see him as an entrepreneur who wants to be a part of this community."
The fact that Lee said he's not looking for tax dollars from the community makes the venture more palatable, Joslin said.
"This is part of a larger story unfolding here," he said. "It's part of a larger effort to bring tourists to town."
Joslin said people like Lee wouldn't be proposing tourist attractions downtown if the city and private developers hadn't done the $200 million-plus work down there over the past decade.
He said he wants to look into whether the Hall of Fame could handle the ticketing and concessions for the big wheel if it is built there.
"When an opportunity knocks, we need to sit down and have conversations," Joslin said.
Lee said with current building restrictions downtown, the top of the Ferris wheel would be 87 feet above the ground, and the drop tower -- a ride that lets riders free fall on the way down -- could be 150 feet.
But if he can get a height variance for the project, he said the attraction could be larger and have closed gondolas that would be better for winter months.
"This is about much more than a Ferris wheel," Joslin said. "It's a discussion about downtown's future. It's a chance for the town to embrace tourism and have a major attraction."
He said the wheel wouldn't have to be a permanent attraction.
It could be dismantled and removed if it fails to attract tourists, Joslin said.
For now, he said, he plans to gather more information and continue discussions with Lee.
"Owensboro has been on my radar for more than a year," Lee told the CVB board. "Owensboro is exciting. Your riverfront is way more than Nashville's."
He said, "Owensboro has put a lot of money in downtown. You already have great restaurants. But there are still a lot of empty buildings downtown. I want to do things with them."
The big wheel he's proposing for Owensboro could be built for about $1.5 million, Lee said.
If it's larger, it would cost a little more, he said.
Lee said the banjo-shaped Ferris wheel could be up and running within a year if everything goes well.
It would need a footprint of about 100 feet wide, he said.
"I want to develop more attractions here," Lee said. "But it depends on what people want."
