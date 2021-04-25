I suppose the journalism career that took up more than half of my long life makes me a little more observant than the average person. And for good reason, I guess.
The first editor at the first newspaper I worked for — the Kingsport Times-News — was quick to tell me to keep my eyes open, my ears cocked and the pen in my short pocket ready for use. He also told me to remember the five W’s that were instrumental in almost every news story — who, what, where, when and why.
I did just that and it helped a novice newsman get on the road to a career that lasted more than 60 years.
And you know something else?
My eyes remain open and my ears remain cocked. What I practiced for more than six decades remains in play to a degree but I don’t reach for a pen to take notes.
For the most part, newspaper journalism has remained close to what it was like when I joined the profession.There was no television news at that time and the responsibility for getting the news out was left to print and radio.
Newspapers, however, carried most of the load.
A good example of that open-eye theory came last week when Mother Nature, after exposing us to a couple of early spring treats, came back with another weak blast of winter along with snow.
It wouldn’t have created a Pulitzer Price article but snow and near-freezing temperatures would have opened the door for a decent news story, plus pictures.
But, my old eyes no longer dictate what is and what is not newsworthy. That backward bounce by nature rested with today’s journalists.
I’m sure those folks would prefer that I close out my career with trying to write columns and closing my eyes to anything more in line with today’s troubled existence.
And why not?
I’m not sure I would want to get involved with the who-where-when-what-why of today’s all-too-often mass murders and the world plagued with a virus invasion that likely will not be conquered in my lifetime.
It’s kind of a natural thing for me to keep my eyes open and my ears cocked but there has to be a time when conditions don’t demand it. There’s not much I can do about gun manufacturers that turn out weapons good for little more than mass killings and a virus war that the world won’t say it wants to win.
But that won’t keep me from hoping the world’s mass media won’t stumble into an award-winning story telling of life returning to normalcy and the sport of hunting dominating the use of guns.
In the meantime, I won’t close my eyes and plug up my ears, but I will look for all of the good available and listen for the sounds of peace and prosperity.
