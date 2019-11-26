Judge denies change in bond for murder suspect

Damartez D. Thruston, the Owensboro man charged with murder in a March fatal shooting on West Eighth Street, will remain in jail for the time being. But the possibility exists that he could be released on a reduced bond in the future.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington denied a motion Monday morning by Thruston's attorney to lower Thruston's bond or to place him on home incarceration. Wethington, however, set a hearing date for late December to reconsider if Thruston is enrolled in college.
Thruston, 19, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, was indicted for murder in the March 12 death of Kevin D. White, 33, of Hopkinsville. White was killed by a gunshot wound while at a home in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street. A shot was fired through the window of the home.
Thruston was arrested in mid-October in Louisville. In his motion to reduce Thruston's bond, defense attorney Ramon McGee of Louisville argued the murder charge was based primarily on "circumstantial, non-independently corroborated evidence" from witnesses.
"The vast majority of the information is a lot of speculation," McGee argued in Monday's hearing.
Later, McGee said, "there's no information that directly places the firearm in his hand."
Owensboro Police Department reports say witnesses saw a white Chevrolet Impala pull up in front of the West Eight Street home and a man get out of the passenger side and fire through the home's window. White died at the scene and surveillance video from the neighborhood led detectives to Talen M. Johnson, 19, of the 700 block of Walnut Street, who drives a white Impala with chipped paint like the car seen on the video.
OPD Detective Bryan Velotta wrote in a search warrant that "statements were obtained from multiple witnesses whom advised Damartez Thruston ... was in the Impala believed to have been driven by Talen Johnson the day of the shooting." Surveillance video from a convenience store taken one hour before the shooting shows Thruston getting out of the passenger side of the Impala and entering the store, Velotta wrote.
McGee's motion says the prosecution's investigation into the shooting suggests it "resulted from a series of inter-related incidents of violence occurring between two organized gangs."
Johnson was also charged with murder in the incident.
The statements implicating Thruston "have not been made by objective eyewitnesses, (and) are at once internally inconsistent and progressively contradictory," McGee wrote in his motion.
Thruston has a prior record of only a few misdemeanor charges, McGee told Wethington. Thruston was working at UPS in Louisville and trying to arrange admission to the University of Louisville when he was arrested last month, McGee said.
"He plans on pursuing his education once this case is resolved," McGee said.
McGee requested to either reduce Thruston's $150,000 cash bond or to place him on electronic monitoring. Releasing Thruston would help with trial preparation, he said.
A pretrial risk assessment determined Thruston was highly likely to return to court for hearings if released from jail, but Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Nicholas Kafer disagreed.
"Mr. Thruston was indicted in May and he went for five months before he was picked up," Kafer said. "... Where was he for five months? He didn't willingly come in. We had to track him down over a period of five months."
McGee said that Thruston wasn't hiding and could have easily been found because he was working at UPS.
Kafer said releasing Thurston could create a public safety threat.
"This case is one piece in a larger puzzle, one issue going on for a long time" involving gunfire and violence, Kafer said. "From our perspective, there is an ongoing threat to the community that can be reduced by keeping these individuals confined."
If released, "Mr. Thruston has a large incentive to not come back," Kafer said.
McGee said Thruston was only implicated because of people he was known to associate with. Wethington denied the request but set a Dec. 30 hearing when he could reconsider.
"The bond is appropriate," Wethington said, but, "I will consider a new motion if Mr. Thruston is enrolled and attends the University of Louisville."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
