Judge executive urges community to be 'bold' in 2020

Education is no laughing matter in Owensboro-Daviess County, especially in terms of aiding the "nontraditional students" of Owensboro-Daviess County.
And Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly is working to raise awareness of the Bring On Learning and Degrees Scholarship geared toward aiding local nontraditional students in achieving their higher education goals.
Nontraditional student refers to those individuals that meet one or more of the following seven characteristics: delayed enrollment into postsecondary education; attends college part-time; works full time; is financially independent for financial aid purposes; has dependents other than a spouse; is a single parent; or does not have a high school diploma, according to The National Center for Education Statistics.
Often, this unique swath of the academic population has to either put their academic aspirations on hold for years or, in some cases, never to get to realize them at all, often due to sometimes insurmountable financial obstacles, Mattingly said.
"In my first State of the County address, I proposed a private scholarship set up specifically for nontraditional students," he said. "The scholarship does not depend on any federal, state or local dollars and is meant to support the various expenses that many individuals in our area would face as they pursued a four year, two year, or technical degree or certificate."
The scholarship is applicable to the area's schools but does not have to solely be used on academic expenses, he said.
"Many first-year students receive some kind of funding," he said. "But that usually only lasts for their first year. Then some drop out or go into debt. Many wish to finish what they started but may have gotten married, had children and lack the funds for child care or transportation or any number of things. The scholarship, which can be applied for every semester as long as they are making good grades and pursuing their education, allows students to use that money toward those life expenses if they choose. Our philosophy is that no person should not be able to further their education because of a lack of money."
The scholarships have traditionally been in the $1,000 range with Owensboro Community & Technical College, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Western Kentucky University Owensboro Campus and Brescia University providing an in-kind match, and arrangement that all four institutions have maintained, Mattingly said.
Over the past year, the scholarship board has met on an as-needed basis, but with 2020 approaching the plan is to meet quarterly as its nine board members begin to actively work with area higher eduction institutions to raise awareness of the scholarship, said board member Helen Mountjoy.
"There are a few things that need to happen," she said. "The first is that we need to meet with the financial aid folks of each institution and remind them that the money is available. Since it is a smaller fund, it doesn't automatically come to their minds when they are looking at ways to get students money. It is difficult for this group especially to find funds compared to first-time students. The goal is to be a mechanism for providing vital resources to aid community members in gaining good pay and family-sustaining jobs."
The scholarship began in 2013 after Daviess County earned the status of Kentucky's first Work Ready Community in 2012 from the Kentucky Workforce Investment Board. The designation of the work ready status was and is meant to signal employers that the county has a skilled labor force capable of handling a variety of existing and potential jobs.
The roughly $250,000 in the scholarship coffers are maintained by the Green River Area Community Foundation, a subsidiary of the Community Foundation of Louisville, for the purpose of keeping any form of politics out of the process, Mattingly said.
While the scholarship's current status "isn't bad," Mattingly would like to see that number quadruple, he said.
"We are generating between $7,000 to $10,000 a year in scholarship money," he said. "However, we need more money. An organization cannot continue to give scholarships off of the corpus of the foundation. We are spending the money, and we need to grow the funding. We would like to reach that $1 million mark. You have to build to that kind of number slowly and you can't sleep on it, you have to stay on it. Can you imagine what this community could accomplish providing hundreds of thousands of dollars to nontraditional students annually? It would be incredible. Every dollar we spend on these citizens completing their degrees or certificates not only allows them to thrive but allows Owensboro-Daviess County to thrive."
Donations can be sent to the Green River Area Community Foundation, 200 E. Third St., care of Executive Director Amy Silvert. All donations can be made payable to the BOLD Scholarship Fund. Any questions or issues can be directed to Mattingly at (270) 685-8424.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
