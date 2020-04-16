The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts is cutting statewide court facilities reimbursements by 50%.
State fiscal courts were informed of the changes late last week. The announcement came as a result of the General Assembly’s adding language to the Kentucky Judicial Branch’s budget bill for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The additions were: “Notwithstanding KRS 26A.090(2), when there is no debt on court facility construction or renovation projects authorized prior to the 2000 Regular Session of the General Assembly, use allowance is restricted to compensation equal to two% annually of capital costs to be paid to the county unit of government.”
For Daviess Fiscal Court, which would have received a reimbursement of roughly $171,000 to offset costs for running the Daviess County Judicial Center, that number is now roughly $89,000, down from 4% to 2%. The decision is like a tenant setting their own rent, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“Our judicial center is paid off, why they chose such an arbitrary year as 2000 is beyond me,” he said. “It is like if I bought a house and rented it to someone for $500 a month while I paid it off and after I own it free and clear, my tenant’s coming to me and saying, ‘Well since you paid it off, I’m only going to pay you $250 a month.’
“It isn’t a huge chunk of our budget, but when you add that to unfunded mandates from the state level and no coal severance funding, it has an impact,” Mattingly said.
Ohio County could potentially lose $100,000 from the reimbursement. Due to that and a loss of roughly $1 million in coal severance funds and increases in healthcare costs, county officials have been forced to call multiple audibles along the way to balance the county budget, said Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston.
“Given drops in revenue, we have had to increase our occupational tax to balance our budget, which goes against what we believe should be done,” he said. “When the governor (Andy Beshear) pushed back our increased payment into the state retirement fund, we got excited, but that became a wash when healthcare costs increased. Then we were told that the reimbursement was getting cut. To make that up comes from our budgets.”
Johnston, like other judges around the state, refuses to accept the cuts in reimbursement and is prepared to tell the AOC to ‘move it on down the road,” he said.
“When county courts were replaced by the state, there was an understanding that they would reimburse counties for the costs associated with keeping the lights on. Those costs have only gone up,” he said. “When the room stopped spinning, I sent them a letter and informed them that I did not accept the cut and I know other judge executives have done the same. It’s like a tenant not wanting to pay their full rent. I won’t accept anything less than that original reimbursement and am prepared to tell them to take their services on down the road.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.