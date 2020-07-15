Judge-executives around the state are standing up to the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts over facilities reimbursement cuts.
In April, the AOC announced it would cut statewide court facilities reimbursements by 50%.
For Daviess Fiscal Court, which would have received a reimbursement of roughly $171,000 to offset costs of running the Daviess County Judicial Center, that number is now roughly $89,000.
The 37 affected county governments have not agreed to the cuts, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
“Daviess County, along with those counties affected by the AOC’s decision, have not yet signed an agreement,” he said. “We are in a unique position because our judicial center is separate from our fiscal court. In some counties, the two are combined.”
The announcement came as a result of the General Assembly’s adding language to the Kentucky Judicial Branch’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, without taking input from the judge-executives, said Mattingly.
The additions were: “Notwithstanding KRS 26A.090(2), when there is no debt on court facility construction or renovation projects authorized prior to the 2000 Regular Session of the General Assembly, use allowance is restricted to compensation equal to two% annually of capital costs to be paid to the county unit of government.”
In April, Mattingly and Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston likened the AOC’s decision to a tenant setting their own rent.
“Our judicial center is paid off. Why they chose such an arbitrary year as 2000 is beyond me,” Mattingly said in April. “It is like if I bought a house and rented it to someone for $500 a month while I paid it off and after I own it free and clear, my tenant’s coming to me and saying, ‘Well since you paid it off, I’m only going to pay you $250 a month.’ ”
Going into the summer months and facing down the barrel of potential budgetary issues due to COVID-19, the judges are not willing to accept these cuts lying down.
One move that Daviess Fiscal Court is taking is to have the AOC take over the responsibility of their own utilities, Mattingly said.
“Right now, we provide utilities and they reimburse us for them,” he said. “This is still an ongoing battle. They cut their reimbursement in half — where else can you lease that kind of space for that little money per square foot? It is ridiculous. I have asked repeatedly if this is a one time deal and they refuse to answer. We want the utilities in their name and we are going to want them to handle janitorial and other services we provide. They are big boys and they can handle it themselves.”
Aside from Johnston, other judge-executives in the Green River Area Development District have also signed on, said Johnston.
“Al (Mattingly) has agreed to take the lead,” he said. “We are going to hold a forum with the judges of the 37 counties that have been affected. We are seeing a great deal of interest all around and we have the support of the oldest serving judge, LaRue County Judge-Executive{/span}{span} Tommy Turner. We are going to get their (AOC’s) ear. We aren’t asking much, just the decency to include us in the decision-making process and keeping the rate where it was. They want to unilaterally decrease the reimbursements without our input. It isn’t right and the tenants don’t tell the landlord what the rent is.”{/span}
{span}Ohio County could potentially lose $100,000 from the reimbursement. With that, the loss of roughly $1 million in coal severance funds and increases in health care costs, Ohio County officials have been forced to make tough decisions along the way to balance the county budget. {/span}
{span}Ohio County is different that Daviess County given that the fiscal court does not operate out of a separate building. Regardless, Johnston, like Mattingly, intends to have the AOC shoulder their own weight in light of the dwindling reimbursements, he said.{/span}
{span}”We have to provide them a space — it doesn’t say anywhere that we are obligated to provide them with services, just a physical location,” he said. “It certainly doesn’t have to be where it is now. We are going to have to deal with this because it simply isn’t acceptable. Daviess County has a better situation than us because we have other things going on in that building aside from the judiciary. It may different but things can still be done. They are on the third floor and we are not obligated to maintain that or provide utilities to that floor. They also have space on the second floor tied up that we can take back and use for our own administrative purposes. We certainly do not have a shortage of options to deal with this issue.”{/span}
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.