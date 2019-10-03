Judge sets $1 million bond for man who fled the country

Lad D. Ottofy won't be going anywhere for a while.
Ottofy, who fled the country earlier this year after a family member bonded him out with $25,000 cash, made his first appearance in Daviess Circuit Court on Wednesday morning.
Ottofy faces multiple charges of sexual offenses, including three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of second-degree rape and one count of second-degree sodomy.
After his initial arrest in December, family members put up the $25,000 bond, Ottofy was released on the condition he make his court appearances, and then Ottofy disappeared.
He was captured last month in Belize, which is in Central America, and was returned to Daviess County to face the charges. At Wednesday's hearing, Daviess Circuit Judge Joe Castlen set Ottofy's bond at $1 million, full-cash.
Ottofy didn't comment during the hearing. He'll next appear in court on Nov. 20.
