Friday After 5 will be celebrating Christmas in July at this week’s show.
The Christmas festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with the Kroger Street Fair along Veterans Boulevard, with vendors and food trucks.
Francine Marseille, director of Friday After 5, said this is Friday After 5 first year doing the holiday usually reserved for Dec. 25.
“COVID took Christmas away from a lot of people,” Marseille said. “This is going to allow people to come together as a community and celebrate.”
Marseille said she has already received an outpour of support from Friday After 5 fans and local businesses. She said some downtown businesses are even putting up Christmas decorations for the night.
She also said she has heard of people coming from across the region to celebrate.
“People are really getting into it,” Marseille said.
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf will be present at the McConnell Plaza, called the “Christmas Plaza” on Friday. They will be available for photos and there will also be a costume contest.
A Christmas tree has also been put up at the Christmas Plaza.
There will be an outdoor showing of the movie “Elf” in the backyard of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum if weather permits.
The Creme Coffee House on 109 E. 2nd St. will also be serving frozen hot chocolate for the night.
She encourages families to bring their children to enjoy all of the Christmas festivities they are offering.
Daviess County Public Library will be hosting a craft activity for kids to partake in.
There will be “Nutcracker” dancers on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage throughout the night.
Each band will also be performing at least one Christmas song to get into the Christmas in July spirit.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Marseille said.
In the event of poor weather conditions, many of the festivities will be moved inside to the Owensboro Convention Center on 501 W. 2nd St.
There will be street parking available downtown, along with $5 parking in the structure on 101 Daviess St, and two hours of free parking at the structure on 215 Locust St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.