The upcoming June primary election will be conducted mostly by mailed ballots, according to an executive order issued Friday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
On Friday morning, the state Board of Elections gave its approval of the executive order, which was based on recommendations from Secretary of State Michael Adams. The board of elections staff is expected to create specific regulations governing the June 23 primary over the weekend and the board will approve the regulations early next week.
Beshear’s order says “all Kentuckians should utilize absentee voting by mail … if they are able to do so.” The executive order covers only the June 23 primary.
The primary was set to take place May 18 but was postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The goal of this thing is to keep people safe and make sure they are able to vote,” board chairman Ben Chandler said, as the board of elections met via videoconference. Chandler said Beshear, a Democrat, and Adams, a Republican, worked to reach a consensus on how to conduct the primary.
