Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame members to be announced Friday

Junior Achievement of West Kentucky will announce three people selected for induction into its Owensboro Business Hall of Fame at a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday in the German American Ballroom at the Owensboro Convention Center.
And a news release says JA will also make "a major announcement of a multi-year event title sponsorship."
The Hall of Fame, which doesn't yet have a physical location, was revived last year for the first time since 2000.
Malcolm Bryant, a developer, and Terry Woodward, owner of WaxWorks/VideoWorks, were inducted in January.
There were three inductions in 1997, three in 1998 and three in 2000.
Dan Douglas, JA president, said inductees were chosen by a local selection committee based on lifetime achievement, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.
The luncheon induction ceremony in January will benefit JA, which Douglas said served a record 21,240 area students --- including 10,197 in Daviess County --- last year.
In 1997, the inaugural class was William M. Elmer, former president of Texas Gas Transmission Corp.; Roy Burlew, founder of Ken-Rad, a company that was sold later to General Electric Corp. and later became MPD Inc.; and Charles E. Field, founder of Field Packing Co., now SFG.
In 1998, attorney Morton Holbrook, home builder William Thompson and newspaper publisher Lawrence Hager were added.
And in 2000, the final year until this year, Carol Martin "Bill" Gatton, whose career includes banking and auto sales; L. Berkley Davis Sr., former head of General Electric in Owensboro and William Taylor Stevenson, former president of Texas Gas were included.
