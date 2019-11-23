After just under two hours of deliberation Friday afternoon, Benjamin Wayne Lindsey was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a man whom Lindsey and others described as one of his good friends.
Jurors found Lindsey guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the March 2018 death of Jose Chavez, 59. Lindsey was charged with striking Chavez in the early morning hours of March 4, 2018, causing Chavez to fall and strike his head on a concrete curb. Chavez died 13 days later after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding from the fall.
The jury could have sentenced Lindsey to up to 10 years in prison, but recommended that Judge Jay Wethington sentence Lindsey to five years, the minimum sentence for the charge. Lindsey will be formally sentenced in January.
Both the prosecution and defense agreed Lindsey had struck Chavez after a night of drinking. That occurred about 2 a.m. on March 4, about an hour after Chavez had punched Lindsey while he was driving back from a night of visiting bars and a casino in Evansville with Chavez and two women.
The defense contended Lindsey had struck Chavez in self-defense because he believed Chavez was about to attack him. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Quattrocchi argued Lindsey punched Chavez in retribution for being struck earlier.
Friday’s end to the weeklong trial was emotional, with members of both Lindsey’s and Chavez’s families weeping when the verdict was read and while the jury deliberated on a recommended prison sentence.
Lindsey and Chavez were co-workers who often hung out together, and Chavez even lived for a time with Lindsey and his parents.
Lindsey, who took the stand after the verdict but before the jury recommended a sentence, said Chavez “would come up and put his arm around me” every morning at work.
“He was one of my best friends,” Lindsey said. “Going out that night was supposed to be fun,” and Lindsey said he expected “on Monday, I’d shake my buddy’s hand again.
“I wish all this had never happened,” Lindsey said. “It was supposed to be a good night, like every other night. I’m sorry.”
In her final argument to the jury before they recommended the five-year sentence, defense attorney Leigh Jackson asked jurors to give Lindsey the minimum sentence.
“Everyone in both families has been touched by this, hurt by this, especially Jose’s family,” Jackson said, but asked the jury to consider that Lindsey “has a chance to try to make amends to the community.”
Jurors also heard from Chavez’s son, Joseph Powell, who described his father as “loving and affectionate, very affectionate” toward his family.
Chavez’s death “is emotionally draining,” Powell said.
After the jury recommended the five-year sentence, Quattrocchi said “I felt relief for (Chavez’s) family” when the jury found Lindsey guilty.
“At the end of the day, I hope this brings the Chavez family the closure they are looking for,” Quattrocchi said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
