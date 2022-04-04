A new dance studio soon will be open in Radcliff.
Tiffany Williams and her husband, Ray, are the owners of Just Dance Radcliff, at 214 Globe St. Williams said she her inspiration was tied to getting sober about six months ago.
“The one thing I always had an issue with was getting bored,” she said. “I didn’t have anything to do unless I wanted to go to a bar and drink or be around that crowd. When I gave myself to Jesus and gave myself to Christ, I decided that wasn’t my life.”
But Williams said she missed dancing, especially on Friday and Saturday nights. That’s when she said God told her, if she wanted to dance, make it happen.
She started brainstorming with women in her church and, in less than two months, Just Dance Radcliff was born. The business will have a grand opening on Saturday.
She said they’ll have activities for all ages from 0 to 99. Zumba classes will be offered, and even a women’s self-defense class. Williams plans to also offer hosting of birthday parties and special events.
The best place to stay up to date on available sessions is to follow their Facebook page, according to Williams. She said they’re constantly coming up with new ideas, and they’re also taking suggestions for what community members would like them to offer.
From 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, they’ll limit admittance to people over age 18. Williams said this was an effort to provide 18- to 21-year-olds with something positive to do.
“There is absolutely no alcohol sold in here,” she said. “It’s a clean environment that’s God based.”
For information, call 270-370-5508.
Seth Dukes can be reached at 270-505-1413 or sdukes@thenewsenterprise.com.
