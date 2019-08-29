The head of the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said he is again pursuing changes in criminal law that would make some current felony charges misdemeanors, which would reduce the number of people held on state convictions in prisons and county jails.
John Tilley, secretary for the Justice Cabinet, said other states have successfully lowered their incarceration rate by taking steps such as raising the dollar amount that a theft becomes a felony. Tilley said he would also like to change the way the state pays county jails to house certain state inmates by paying jails more for providing programs to inmates such as substance abuse counseling and re-entry preparation.
Theft by unlawful taking currently becomes a felony if the items stolen exceed $500. Tilley supports raising the threshold to $2,500. In a recent interview, Tilley said Kentucky is one of just seven states where the threshold is $500 or less.
"There's a lot of research to indicate some good policy wins" in states that have raised their felony threshold for theft to $2,000. According to a 2018 study by the Pew Charitable Trust, property crimes, which were already decreasing, continued to do so after the threshold was raised and the number of people in prison on felony theft charges declined as well.
"Opponents said those who commit these cries will be energized to steal items of higher value, and that didn't happen either" in South Carolina, Tilley said.
Tilley also supports making drug possession a misdemeanor instead of a felony. Tilley said drug possession should be treated as a sign of a substance abuse disorder and should be met with treatment as opposed to incarceration.
Similar reforms have been pursued before. In 2018, for example, the major crime bill that would have increased the felony threshold for theft to $2,000 and would have changed drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor failed to gain traction in Frankfort.
Tilley said he feels reforming drug and theft laws to reduce the number of people in prison and jail is gaining traction among state lawmakers.
"From our own internal vote counts .. we felt as if we had more than a majority of those who served, we had their support." But the 2018 bill was never called for a hearing in the Senate committee to which it was assigned, and a similar bill wasn't put forward in 2019.
The state pays county jails $31.34 daily for each state inmate held in a county jail. Last week, Tilley told a House-Senate interim committee on judicial issues that system creates a "perverse financial incentive," where jails rely on revenue from state inmates to cover jail budgets. While the state pays jails to hold convicted state inmates, people in jail awaiting trial are held at the county's expense.
The Department of Corrections is required to house people will class D felony convictions, and some C felony convicts, in county jails, Tilley said.
"Jails were never meant to house inmates" long-term, Tilley said. The result is some state inmates in jails receive access to re-entry, substance abuse and other programs, while others don't, Tilley said.
"We have 76 full-service jails" but less than 30 "offer any kind of treatment," Tilley said. "We pay extra for state inmates to receive drug treatment, but we can only do so much to incentivize that."
Tilley said he favors changing the state's system for paying jails that house state inmates by paying more to jails that offer programs for inmates than to jails that don't.
About 12,000 of the state's 24,000 inmates are serving time in county jails, he said.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said the 750-bed jail housed 330 state inmates Wednesday, along with 306 Daviess County inmates, 87 federal inmates, 25 inmates from Vanderburgh County and 10 inmates from McLean County. The jail is paid for holding federal, out of county and out of state inmates.
The jail offers a number of programs for state inmates, including substance abuse, re-entry skills and GED preparation. The jail does rely on state money.
"The way this jail was built, it was built as a regional jail," Maglinger said. When it opened in 2001, it "was designed to generate revenue" for the jail budget, he said.
"The revenue definitely helps the county," Maglinger said.
Regarding state inmates, "we do try to offer more than other jails do," he said, but jails aren't currently required to offer any programs for state inmates.
Maglinger, who was an Owensboro Police Department detective before becoming jailer, said he would support some increase in the felony threshold, but $2,500 was too high.
"My opinion is I don't like the redefinition of crime," Maglinger said. "It's crazy you can steal a car ... and it would just be a misdemeanor."
Maglinger said he wasn't sure how much increasing the felony threshold would affect incarceration numbers because "a lot of state inmates have more than just one charge," he said.
"As it stands, I think $500 is pretty fair," Maglinger said, but $2,500 "wouldn't be fair at all to victims.
"I think $1,000 would be more fair," he said.
