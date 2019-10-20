Owensboro police said Saturday that the person who was shot Friday night at English Park is a juvenile.
And the person's injuries are not life-threatening, Officer Andrew Boggess, the department spokesman, said in a news release.
But that was the only new information released Saturday.
And no arrests had been made.
Friday night, police said a shooting in the park at 6:20 p.m. sent one person to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
A large group of people were at the park at the time of the shooting, according to scanner traffic.
People with information about the shooting are asked to call the police departments at 270-687-8888.
Or they can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
