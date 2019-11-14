A student at Daviess County High School was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Thursday afternoon after becoming intoxicated after vaping THC at the school.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. when several juveniles vaped "a THC product." THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Smith said one of the juveniles became so intoxicated that she was transported to OHRH to be evaluated.
"You have to talk all precautions because you don't know what they've ingested," Smith said. "They don't know what they've ingested."
Smith said several juveniles were involved, some of whom were charged with public intoxication. Smith said other charges are pending.
"The levels of THC in (vaping THC products) are quite significant compared to normal levels of marijuana," Smith said.
