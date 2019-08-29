The Kentucky Arts Council has awarded more than $111,000 to art entities in Owensboro and Daviess County through its Kentucky Arts Partnership grant program, funds that are important because they are unrestricted.
Owensboro Dance Theatre received $7,284; Owensboro Museum of Fine Art received $18,911; Owensboro Symphony Orchestra received $19,352; the RiverPark Center was awarded $31,993; and $33,496 was given to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. They are among 88 other organizations across the commonwealth to receive the more than $1.2 million in operating support, according to a release sent by the Kentucky Arts Council.
Chris Cathers, KAC executive director, said that recipients of these grants "do the heavy lifting" for the arts in each of their respective communities and that the KAC is appreciative of their hard work and passion to serve.
"These grants will help them as they continue their work growing the arts across the state," he said.
Chris Joslin, executive director for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said the museum has been a longtime partner with the Kentucky Arts Council and he appreciates the organization for their engagement and investment in the non-profit.
The KAP grant money is not tied to a program or project, which is helpful for the Hall of Fame, Joslin said, because that means the money can go toward many initiatives that drive the organization forward.
"It can be used for general operating support," he said. "We are very fortunate."
RiverPark Center Director of Development and Marketing Faith Holley agreed that this general operating support is vital to the center because it allows it to have unrestricted funds to meet its mission and put the money where it is most needed.
The RPC receives general operating support from the city of Owensboro, Daviess Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Arts Council.
"Those funds are very important because they allow us to do our mission without being tied to a specific program," Holley said. "We are grateful for the general operating support that we get from our governmental entities."
Owensboro Symphony Orchestra General Manager Gwyn Payne said the arts council's KAP grant is "very important" to the OSO. She said the funds will be used for a "broad range of items" that support the symphony's mission.
She said those monies are always the most valuable because they keep the OSO "operating in a good direction."
"That, for us, is crucial," Payne said. "We keep a really good relationship going with the arts council, and let people know they support us."
Mary Bryan Hood, Owensboro Museum of Fine Art's executive director, mirrored those statements and added that it can often be difficult for non-profits to secure funding for operating costs. This grant, she said, is one of the few grants that arts organizations can use on operations.
She said taking care of facilities and providing a core staff of employees is right at the front of what the OMFA does.
"Any and all operating money is really important," she said.
Jennie Boggess, Owensboro Dance Theatre development director, said these operational support funds allow the ODT to provide performances for the community and continue its art education activities throughout the year.
This makes a "huge difference," Boggess said.
"Without (the KAC), we would all be struggling in the community," she said. "It's greatly appreciated that they still take the time and work so hard to support all of us in the state."
To learn more about these KAP grants, or to see the full list of the art entities in Kentucky who were recipients of the grant, visit artscouncil.ky.gov.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
