Charlie Kamuf has a deep love and appreciation for Owensboro Catholic High School, so when an opportunity to give back came about late last year, he took it.
After purchasing two lots worth an estimated $420,000 next to the high school, Kamuf donated the near-acre to Owensboro Catholic Schools in hopes of helping OCHS extend its reach.
“This could be our only chance to expand any real estate at Catholic High,” said Kamuf, a 1957 OCHS graduate who has also been the Catholic Diocese’s attorney since 1975.
The process began in August, when Kamuf received a phone call from Owensboro Catholic Schools President Tom Lilly. The homeowner at 1500 W. Parrish Ave. wanted to move and was looking to sell the property.
“We talked it over and decided to buy the lot on the corner of Dean Avenue and West Parrish Avenue,” Kamuf said. “This would help out a lot, because the parking lot we have now is too active. We said maybe we can build a parking lot, and maybe down the road, build a new gymnasium.”
Less than a month later, 1506 Dean Ave. next door became available. Then, Kamuf saw his chance.
He decided to purchase both properties himself before giving the land over to OCS.
“I was very surprised,” Lilly said. “Charlie was working on the documentation. He knows land very well, so I asked him about the values of the property, what the deeds looked like, and it started as a discussion about the future of Catholic High.
“We were looking at loans and interest rates, and then he just said, ‘I think this is something I want to do for Catholic High.’ ”
According to Kamuf — whose wife, Linda, also attended OCHS, followed by a host of children and grandchildren over the years — he had several reasons for making the gift.
He wanted to provide more parking at the high school so students don’t have to park at the Sportscenter and cross West Parrish Avenue to get to school. He also wanted to give OCHS more space on campus.
“The third reason is Linda and myself have been so blessed by having the opportunity to attend Catholic High,” Kamuf said. “... The values that we learned at Catholic High — discipline, helping others, making the world a better place to live, academics, school spirit, Christian values, treating everyone as our brothers and sisters — those have been a big part of our lives.”
He also noted his personal feelings about OCHS’s annual Grandparents Day, which Kamuf said feels like a reunion more than anything else. He simply wants to help make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone.
“What makes it so important is the only way many of these kids can attend Catholic High is because of the sacrifices their parents and grandparents made for them,” said Kamuf, who usually walks over after parking down the street at Moreland Park. “To have your grandkids sit next to you and tell you you’re important, that means everything.”
The donation is one of the top three single contributions OCS has ever received, according to Lilly.
“Charlie’s gift is about the future,” Lilly said. “We have a strong future ahead of us. It just opens up opportunities for us and gives us a little flexibility.”
For Kamuf, it was about giving back to the community he cherishes.
“I hope it’ll work out and we can get these improvements we need,” he said. “I just don’t think you can beat the school spirit. It’s a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.