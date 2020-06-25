This week, Kentucky Bioprocessing, an Owensboro biotech company, begins human clinical studies for a vaccine to prevent seasonal flu.
The clinical study comes following U.S. Food and Drug Administration review of the investigational new drug package submitted by KBP in support of this vaccine candidate.
The initial clinical study will assess the safety and immunogenicity of the KBP vaccine in approximately 120 healthy volunteers in Omaha, Nebraska. The study will begin with the first subject to be enrolled this week.
In pre-clinical studies, the vaccine has shown a strong safety profile while also producing rapid and long-lasting immune responses. A key feature of the KBP platform is the ability to use tobacco plants as a host to manufacture large quantities of vaccine antigen much more rapidly than traditional egg-based vaccine production systems.
"Our platform combines the well-established speed and robustness of transient gene expression in Nicotiana benthamiana host plants with a novel delivery system to accelerate development of vaccines against both viral and bacterial pathogens," Hugh Haydon, one of KBP’s founders and president, said in a press release.
In 2014, KBP made headlines for its role in developing a treatment for Ebola, having manufactured ZMapp alongside California-based Mapp Biopharmaceuticals and in partnership with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.