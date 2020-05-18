Earlier this year, British American Tobacco announced its biotech subsidiary, Kentucky BioProcessing, was developing a potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Since then, the vaccine candidate has completed pre-clinical testing and has been shown to produce a positive immune response. The vaccine candidate is now poised for Phase 1 human clinical trials, pending Food and Drug Administration authorization, according to BAT's website.
Company officials were not available for an interview Monday.
"We have committed funds to conduct these clinical trials, which could start as early as late June, pending the responses from relevant health bodies. We have also invested in additional equipment to boost our manufacturing capabilities should they be needed," BAT's website reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.