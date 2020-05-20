Local food pantries across the state can expect new freezers and refrigerators in the coming weeks, courtesy of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
In all, 52 local food pantries will benefit from the program made possible by a United States Department of Agriculture grant secured by the KDA.
The department used $25,000 from the Emergency Food Assistance Program to purchase 32 chest freezers and 24 standard refrigerators with top freezers. The distribution of these vital materials is the latest is a series of steps the KDA has taken as part of the Kentucky Hunger Initiative.
The initiative was launched in 2016 by Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles to bring together farmers, charitable organizations, faith groups, community leaders and government entities to combat hunger in Kentucky.
“Thanks to the hard work of our Division of Food Distribution and Kevin Peach applying for the grant, we were able to fund the purchase of 56 appliances to keep food fresh during the pandemic,” Quarles said. “The freezers and refrigerators are helping food pantries preserve donations of perishable items such as eggs, meat and milk so they can be distributed to food insecure Kentuckians at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has cost many their jobs, worsening our existing hunger problem.”
Owensboro-based CrossRoads to Hope Shelter, at1631 Breckenridge St., will be one of the many recipients of the program.
Prior to the pandemic, CrossRoads was open four days a week for food distribution. In recent months, the organization has gone to a drive-through model where they are open one day a week for four hours to minimize exposure. They distribute food to roughly 550 people a week, said Michele Ison, CrossRoads director.
”We are thrilled and excited about being chosen,” she said. “My understanding is that we are receiving a chest freezer. This will be a huge help, especially now.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.