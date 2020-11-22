Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools are geared up to feed anyone 18 years of age or under that have been affected by Gov. Andy Beshear’s latest round of restrictions.
Beshear’s most recent COVID-19 mandates targeting schools, restaurants and in-person gatherings have prompted both school districts to roll out their meal programs that began at the beginning of the pandemic.
For DCPS, all information is available at their website at dcps.org, said Lora Wimsatt, DCPS public relations coordinator.
“Our dedicated food service professionals remain committed to providing delicious and nutritious meals to all children,” she said. “Youth 18 years and younger. These programs are not limited to DCPS students, families may visit whichever serving location that is most convenient for them.”
OPS is following a similar location and mobile “hot spot” structure beginning the Monday after Thanksgiving, said Jared Revlett, OPS public information officer.
“Starting the Monday after Thanksgiving, we will have drive-thru locations,” he said. “Locations can be found on the Owensboro Public Schools website.”
Both district’s ability to continue these food programs is made available through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture working with the United States Department of Agriculture at the beginning of the pandemic to create waivers to stem the tide of food insecurity among Kentucky children, said KDA Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
“With it being likely schools will not return until the new year, it is vitally important that kids learn on a full stomach,” he said. “Going forward, there are two things to remember. One, if you are need of food resources, they are available. Contact your local food pantry or contact the school district. There is no shame in asking for a little help around the holiday season. Often times there is a stigma involved, but please know that there is food available. Number two, if you would like to help out with this dire situation please consider donating to your local food pantry because they can best utilize that donation in a quick way and convert into meals that can be served in your home community.”
