Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has joined with United Food Commercial Workers 227 President Bob Blair to lobby for more benefits for Kentucky’s food processors.
On Wednesday, Quarles and Blair sent a joint letter to Gov. Andy Beshear requesting that he provide food processing employees with increased access to testing as it becomes available, a “place in line” in regard to access for personal protective equipment, and the extension of child care service benefits that the governor’s office has provided to first responders and frontline grocery store workers.
The joint approach comes at a time when processing plants, such as the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have had to close. The potential negative impact of the closures on the food chain is why protecting these workers and industry is paramount, said Sean Southard, KDA communications director.
“A Republican constitutional officer coming together with a union is a testament to the times,” he said. “People are coming together to achieve what is best for our workers to be safe at their jobs. Fundamentally, our farmers and our processing workers are united. They both are on the front lines in life-sustaining industries that the people of Kentucky and the nation need right now. They also happen to be a part of the same food supply chain system. If there are ripples, stoppages or closures that could have a negative impact on the farm, we want to ensure that these folks that are on the front line have the tools and the resources that they need while doing their jobs.”
For the Local 227, the partnership with KDA is a natural fit in their ongoing mission to ensure the safety and support of these frontline workers, especially in the time of COVID-19, said Caitlin Blair, Local 227 communications director.
“On a normal day, these workers are standing shoulder to shoulder to process the food as it comes down the line,” she said. “That is why, from the beginning, we have been pushing for these workers to have that first responder status, especially as we learn more about the virus and its spread. We know resources are scarce — we are just trying to ensure that these workers have a place in line so they can continue supporting our families.”
Processors throughout the state have taken steps to focus on increased safety protocols for employees while strategizing to stay open, Southard said.
Blair said some have taken steps to show their gratitude for the “sacrifice” that their employees are making.
“JBS (USA, a meat and pork processor) has agreed to a $4 hourly increase in emergency pay, a step we hope other processors will follow,” she said. “Our approach has always been multi-pronged, especially as we continue to work with federal and state officials for these critical services. The three benefits that we have asked the governor for will go a long way in supporting these workers. This relationship and the partnership with KDA and Commissioner Quarles is a natural one. Our farm families and our union members at the plants and stores are connected and I hope that this partnership continues so that we can work together to make sure that from the farms to the processors to the shelves that all of our communities are strong.”
