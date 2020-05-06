The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is allowing minimum risk pesticides to be used by hemp farmers in the 2020 season.
KDA approved the use of insecticides Mirimichi and Prevasyn, Defguard fungicide, and Exile insecticide, miticide and fungicide on April 16, said Sean Southard, KDA’s communications director.
“This approval on the part of the KDA is part of the natural process that industries go through when they are getting their start,” he said. “This is certainly a positive step in providing farmers with the tools that they need to increase yields and prevent those factors that would interfere with the success of their crops.”
In industrial hemp’s first federally legal year, farmers were not allowed to use any pesticides and had to adopt organic treatments such as neem oil.
These KDA approved “minimum risk” pesticides fall under class 25 (b) pesticides under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide (FIFRA) Act and did not require approval from the Environmental Protection Agency, Southard said.
Minimum risk pesticides are considered by the EPA to “pose little to no risk to human health or the environment and have been exempted from the requirement that they be registered under FIFRA,” according to the EPA.
The opening of these “tools” on the part of the KDA follows the EPA’s own expansion of nine biopesticides and one conventional pesticide on Dec. 19, 2019. The widening of crop protection options shows that the industry and its relevance are maturing nationwide, said Southard.
“This is part of a natural maturation process happening nationwide,” he said. “It certainly gives a certain credence to the evolving hemp industry. I think there is a unique Kentucky angle given that (Kentucky Agriculture) Commissioner (Ryan) Quarles has developed relationships with those agencies that oversee this process on the federal level. It is important that growers remind themselves that this crop and the hemp market is in its infancy and announcements like these show that there is a growing consensus at both the state and federal level about hemp and that it is an important part of our agricultural portfolio.”
While the expansion of crop protecting methods is a herald of the evolution of hemp, it is important that hemp farmers clear their methods with processors to make sure they meet contractual obligations, Southard said.
“The KDA believes there is a seat at the table for everybody when it comes to using this technology,” he said. “We embrace those that go the organic route and those that implement these new technologies. This is part of the normal process. We haven’t seen a crop go from zero to even one, so it has been a while since we started from the bottom and watched a crop grow in real time. Through the development and use of these technologies, we are seeing a wider acceptance of hemp and a growth in the market through companies developing these tools because hemp is a real and growing industry.”
