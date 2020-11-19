The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is calling on all student-athletes who are involved in agriculture to apply for the 2021 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year scholarship.
There are six scholarships available to student-athletes that are Kentucky farmers or involved in agriculture. Applicants must be graduating high school seniors that have been accepted to a college, university or trade school following graduation.
While an agriculture major is not required, preference will be given to Kentucky colleges with consideration being given to out-of-state schools if the applicant is seeking a specialized degree in an agriculture field, said Ryan Quarles, KDA commissioner.
“Athletics and agriculture have a lot in common. They both teach the value of effort, discipline and teamwork,” he said. “We are pleased to join our partners at the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) for the fourth year to reward the commonwealth’s best young athletes and agriculturists. We hope these scholarships help cover the ever-rising cost of higher education for those striving for excellence in athletics and agriculture.”
This year, two student-athletes — one male and one female — will be named Outstanding Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year and will be awarded $2,000 scholarships. Four student-athletes — two males and two females — will be awarded $1,000 scholarships as Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year. Winners will be announced at the 2021 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® basketball tournament in March at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The scholarships are payable to an institution of higher learning.
Funding for the scholarships comes from the KDA’s “Ag Tag” program, which is funded by voluntary donations from Kentucky motorists when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates. No state taxpayer dollars will be used to fund the scholarship awards.
Student-athletes must apply online by Jan. 11. To apply, go to khsaa.org/ge83-agriculture-athlete-of-the-year-scholarship-application/.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
