The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has received a $236,000 emergency preparedness and animal biosecurity grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The grant was awarded to the KDA through the USDA’s National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP) on Dec. 8 and is meant to strengthen the state’s emergency preparedness and improve animal biosecurity in the livestock and poultry industries, said Ryan Quarles, KDA commissioner.
“While we are all fighting the coronavirus pandemic, it is important that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and our farmers remain prepared for any animal disease agent that could infect our agriculture industry,” he said. “This grant will allow our state to develop a biosecurity and emergency plan that focuses on foreign critical animal diseases.”
The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for these programs as part of a strategy to help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions. In total, the U.S Department of Agriculture awarded $9.3 million through NADPRP.
The grant will bolster the KDA’s efforts and allow them to build an incident management team to assess current biosecurity practices in Kentucky’s beef, swine and poultry industries and implement new secure food supply plans.
The management team will also develop an education program with a focus on highly pathogenic avian influenza, foot and mouth disease and African swine fever.
The KDA’s Office of State Veterinarian, the Kentucky Poultry Federation, the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association and the Kentucky Pork Producers Association submitted the application for the crucial grant, said Katie Flynn, deputy state veterinarian.
“Biosecurity is essential to preventing disease introduction and ensuring business continuity during a disease outbreak,” she said. “We look forward to partnering with Kentucky producers to develop Kentucky specific biosecurity plans to meet the needs of their operations.”
