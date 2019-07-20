Kentucky Department of Education officials are calling on legislators to do what area school administrators have said is a top priority for students: create better pathways for students interested in seeking careers in technical education.
According to a KDE press release, Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis and Associate Commission David Horseman recently implored the Kentucky Budget Review Subcommittee on Education to create a "unified system" for providing career and technical education for all students in Kentucky.
Kentucky lacks a system for delivering CTE, Lewis said, citing that there are 53 area technology centers and many locally operated ATCs across the commonwealth, but "funding for both state ATCs and local centers is too low to deliver quality programs based on regional workforce needs."
"The demand is far greater than we're able to deliver on, and we find ourselves shifting money around to subsidize the operations of the state-operated ATCs," he said.
Horseman explained to the subcommittee that the current funding formula for these vocational centers has not actually been used because of a flaw that would mean larger centers would receive less funding that the smaller centers. He said going back to that funding formula "would absolutely cause disruption at those centers" and that current funding is based on a regulation that bases funding on the number of students and classroom time spent on career pathways.
However, more than 60% of career pathways in ATCs remain unfunded, Horseman said.
Lewis and Horseman referred to a KDE-ordered report from the Southern Regional Education Board that listed several recommendations for improving CTE in Kentucky. Among several items listed were commissioning "an in-depth study that will identify funding priorities and formulate recommendations to create an improved and more equitable funding system for all technical centers," and establishing "an accountability system that not only measures outcomes, but also measures whether all of the components are in place that will maximize opportunities for all students," and forging "a unified system of world-class technical centers."
They also referenced a report from Thomas P. Miller & Associates that recommended basing "funding for CTE on state goals and business and industry needs," convening a committee "to explore ways of funding all career and technical education equally," and to "explore CTE performance funding," among several others.
Lewis said that Ohio has more than half the number of technical high schools serving more than twice as many public schools.
Even so, he said, in Kentucky "there are population centers, like Owensboro, where kids don't have adequate access to technical programs."
"Although we should not copy Ohio's system or any other, I do not believe we can provide enough funding for 100 technical high schools across the state," he said. "We have to create a system that provides every Kentucky high school student regardless of their school district -- large or small, urban or rural -- with access to high-quality CTE programs."
Nick Brake, OPS superintendent, and Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, both say that in the absence of an ATC here, there are plans currently in place to expand upon CTE within area high schools.
For example, the Community Campus model is planned to be expanding course options for students over the next two years.
Brake said this kind of alignment is important to the school districts.
"So we have groups that are working on identifying opportunities that exist in the trades," he said. "Programs like welding, carpentry. We have a group working on opportunities in computer and information technology, we have a group that I'm really excited about that is working with the professional business services, particularly identifying two large employers here, Alorica and US Bank, and how we can help provide work force opportunities for students in those particular areas because there are plentiful opportunities."
Robbins said that while there is not an area technology center attached to either public school district, they are fortunate to have OCTC.
"Our aspiration is to get kids to the minimum requirements for acceptance into those programs," Robbins said, which would allow more students access to OCTC trade certificate programs while they are in high school.
The task force is also focusing on not duplicating programming for each of the districts, in such a money-strapped education economy. So by combining resources, OPS and DCPS will be able to unroll some new technical and career programming by fall 2019 and fall 2020.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.