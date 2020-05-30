Hemp’s first federally legal year, 2019, was a volatile one.
On Friday, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture released its hemp licensing and economic data for 2020 and, despite the volatility of the market, Kentuckians are still sticking with hemp, said Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.
“Hemp continues to draw much attention, and these new numbers reflect an industry that is still maturing,” he said. “The nation’s hemp industry is reacting to a market which is evolving in the face of supply chain issues and the uncertain future of cannabidiol products after the Food and Drug Administration’s years-long struggle to provide a regulatory framework for nutraceutical or food products. We will continue to work with our Cabinet for Economic Development to draw new investment for every sector of the hemp economy, including fiber and grain, into our state.”
For 2020, according to the KDA, 960 hemp growers received licenses to grow “upward of 32,000 acres” for the 2020 season with 150 licenses being approved for hemp processors/handlers, and 4.6 million square feet of greenhouse space being licensed for production.
Of the 960 growers, 157 did not request grow sites but have opted to store their still unsold hemp biomass from 2019 in the hopes of offloading their product this year.
Due to the glut in the hemp CBD (cannabidiol) market in 2019, many farmers were not able to sell their product, which is why the 2020 numbers of licensees are down from 2019.
In 2019, the KDA “oversaw” 978 licensed growers and 210 processors with Kentucky growers reporting 26,500 acres of hemp. While the 2020 numbers are fewer and many farmers around the state have not found an outlet for their 2019 crop with many having lost money, Kentucky “processors and handlers” reported $193.9 million in gross product sales in 2019, according to reports provided to the KDA by licensed hemp processors.
Remarkably, the 2019 gross product sales are almost quadruple the $57.75 million in sales reported in 2018. Aside from gross product, these “processors and handlers” reported spending $207.3 million on capital investment projects in 2019 as compared to $23.4 million in 2018, according to the KDA.
While many, not only in Kentucky but nationwide, that threw their hats into the hemp ring in 2019 are still trying to figure out what to do with tens of thousands of acres that they can’t sell, many are doubling down and sticking with hemp and its potential of being a sustainable crop. Even so, the message going into the 2020 growing season is caution, said Quarles.
“While these numbers show growth, they likely do not account for the national volatility in the hemp market over the last few months,” he said. “It is important for growers and processors to remember what we have been saying for years — proceed with caution, as you would in any new business. We urge everyone to move forward in a cautious manner, especially in the face of the uncertainty from FDA.”
