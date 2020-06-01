LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is letting people renew or replace their driver’s licenses and ID cards remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said people whose licenses, permits or ID cards were lost or expired between March 1 and June 30 may apply with their circuit court clerk to receive a new one in the mail. Beshear's order keeps the process in place through July 31.
Applicants requesting renewals must not need any testing, however.
More information is available on the Administrative Office of the Courts COVID-19 web page.
A March order is also still in effect that keeps cards from expiring for an extra 90 days if the expiration date is March 18 or later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.