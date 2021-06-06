The Kentucky Bike Rally is returning to Sturgis in Union County in July after being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns last year.
The rally typically brings thousands of bikers from around the region and beyond.
Carlene Thomas, owner of Kentucky Bike Rally, said that last year’s cancellation was difficult for them and vendors financially.
“It was rough on everything, really,” Thomas said.
She said that many were given refunds, but a lot of buyers decided to roll their tickets over to this year’s rally.
Thomas also said that nothing is going to be different about this year’s rally from years past.
“We want people to come out and enjoy the bands, the bike show, and the bike games we’re having,” she said.
The Kentucky Bike Rally was held by the Union County Chamber of Commerce for 19 years under the name Little Sturgis, and has been owned by Carlene and Bill Thomas for 11 years.
Paul Monsour, director of Union County tourism, said that he is excited to have the bike rally back in Sturgis.
“I’m excited, and all of our merchants look forward to it every year,” he said.
Monsour said that he expects a turnout of anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 people.
Along with the bike rally, Monsour is hopeful that all of the usual events in Union County that were canceled last year due to COVID-19 will return this year.
“I think we’ll look back on 2021 and say it was a return to normal,” Monsour said.
Ten bands are scheduled to perform live throughout the weekend, including a Kid Rock tribute band and an AC/DC tribute band.
Comedian Gary Michaels will be performing a comedy hypnosis act on July 16 and July 17.
A bike show with a $15 entry fee will be at 2 p.m. on July 17.
There will also be a poker run, and the proceeds from it will go to the Happy Feet Foundation, which provides shoes for disadvantaged children.
Thomas said that she is hoping for a large turnout to this year’s rally. She hopes to see continued support for the bands and vendors that are going to be there.
“We really appreciate all of the support we’ve had over the years,” Thomas said.
The official rally opening for all ticket holders will be at 7 a.m. on July 15.
The event will run from July 15-18, and wristbands are being sold at kentuckybikeral ly.com.
Early access wristbands, which allow access to the rally on July 14, are $55. Wristbands for July 15-18 are $45. Wristbands for July 17 only are $33.
