Kentucky 81 bridge reopens to traffic

After being out of service for about four months, the Kentucky 81 bridge over Panther Creek reopened for traffic Tuesday.
That was a relief to Stormie Bray, who manages the Dollar General Store south of the bridge. The store lost some business and delivery trucks, and employees had to use the long detour around the closed bridge to get to work.
"I think it affected everyone out here," Bray said. "Even the bar across the street closed."
State highway officials ordered the bridge closed in August after a truck carrying scrap metal tried to cross, and metal on top of the pile damaged bridge sections. The highway department put an emphasis on having the bridge repaired quickly, with the goal of having it open for traffic before Thanksgiving.
According to the highway department, about 5,200 motorists cross the bridge daily.
Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Department said the detour, which took drivers along Kentucky 554 to Todd Bridge Road, caused traffic delays as people on Kentucky 554 tried to merge onto U.S. 431.
Evelyn Miller, who owns Windy Hollow Restaurant on Kentucky 81, said the bridge closure had an impact on the business.
"For the first few weeks, it didn't affect us much. We are a destination," Miller said. "As it has gone on, it has affected us a little bit. For the past three to four weeks, it has been noticeably slower."
The restaurant is only open on Sundays. "If we were open every day, it would have been noticeably different," Miller said. "It took us six weeks to notice a downturn.
"The detour takes you almost all the way back to town," Miller said.
Businesses in Friendly Village were likely hurt worse, she said.
"It will be nice to get back to normal and not have to give people directions (to the restaurant) over the phone," Miller said.
Highway department officials decided to repair the bridge rather than replace it because few bridges of that style remain in Kentucky, officials said previously. The bridge was built in 1934.
Bray said she is happy to not have to use the detour anymore.
"I had almost been hit several times" on the detour route, Bray said. "... My employees ... were all inconvenienced, too.
"It's terrific it's finally open," she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.