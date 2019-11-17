Kentucky CASA Network conference brings 450 to Owensboro

About 450 child advocates from across the state attended the Kentucky CASA Network's annual conference Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
CASA directors arrived Friday for meetings and a reception prior to the convention's start on Saturday.
The conference in Owensboro marked the organization's largest to date, said Andrea Bruns, the network's state director. Last year, about 300 attended in Louisville.
For the first time, the Citizen Foster Care Review Board also attended the annual convention. Bruns estimated that group was about 100 strong, which bumped up attendance.
CASA, or court-appointed special advocates for children, operates 23 programs across Kentucky. The organization has about 1,200 volunteers in 57 counties.
The nonprofit's annual convention serves two purposes, Bruns said.
"We want to provide high-quality training for (child welfare) advocates," she said. "Also, this is a way to thank them for all they do."
On Saturday, the convention provided a full day of breakout sessions and panel discussions.
Joshua Wayne, a nationally certified counselor who has dedicated his career to child welfare, gave the keynote speech. Wayne, of Washington, D.C., has been featured as a life coach on Style Network and writes for the Huffington Post.
His presentation delivered a powerful message, Bruns said.
"The theme was one caring adult. You don't have to have a Ph.D. to care for a child," she said. "... Don't overthink it. Just care."
All kids have a "board of directors," Wayne told the audience. That board includes friends, celebrities on social media and national sports figures, among others.
A caring adult's No. 1 goal should be to earn a seat on a kid's board of directors, he said.
"The only way to get on their board of directors and stay there is to have a relationship that is valuable to them," Wayne said.
He shared three key actions to help adults earn that coveted seat.
• Develop a connection with the child.
• Listen, don't lecture.
• Help kids win their battles.
Near the end of his presentation, Wayne talked about comic superheroes.
"Can you name one who wasn't an orphan?" he asked the crowd.
It's no coincidence that Superman, Batman and other superheroes suffered tremendous loss and pain in their lives, Wayne said. Ultimately, their wounds gave birth to their super powers. Their strength came from facing doubts and fears.
"Every kid you're working with is on his own superhero journey," Wayne said. "A big part of your job is to be in their corner and to help them win."
CASA of the Ohio Valley was proud to host this year's conference, said Rosemary Conder, executive director.
"Many of our community members are volunteers for CASA and CFCRB," Conder said. "The information presented has the overarching focus of showing the power of one caring adult in the lives of all children -- and even more so for child victims of abuse and neglect."
