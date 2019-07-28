Kentucky CASA Network will host its annual conference in Owensboro

About 300 board members, staff, volunteers and community stakeholders are expected to attend the Kentucky CASA Network annual conference at the Owensboro Convention Center on Nov. 16.
The state's CASA directors will arrive Nov. 15 for meetings and a reception before the conference begins.
It's the first time in recent history the statewide agency has conducted its annual conference in Owensboro. Last year, the event was held at the Omni in downtown Louisville.
"We are really excited that we were selected to be the host site," said Rosemary Conder, executive director of CASA of the Ohio Valley. "This will give us an opportunity to showcase our community, but it's also an opportunity to show our community how impactful CASA is across the state."
The conference is not just for people with a direct connection to CASA, said Della Justice, deputy director of the Kentucky CASA Network. Anyone interested in child welfare -- for example, social workers, attorneys and mental health professionals -- is welcome to attend.
Registration for the one-day conference is required. Registration opens Aug. 15 at www.kentuckycasanetwork.org. Early bird registration runs through Sept. 13.
The keynote speaker will be Joshua Wayne of Washington, D.C. Earlier in life, Wayne was a struggling teen. Since 1996, he has worked in many jobs involving children, including director of special education at District of Columbia Public Schools.
"He has trained and consulted across the country for police departments, school districts, state and local governments, and youth organizations on how to work effectively with teens and their families," according to Wayne's website.
For more information on Wayne, go to joshuawayne.com.
The conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Breakout sessions will include implicit bias; self-care; and advocating for youth with health, mental health and special education needs. Panels will feature experienced volunteers, board members and program directors.
"We'd love for people to come out and learn about these important issues," Justice said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
