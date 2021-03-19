Kentucky will accelerate the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations next week by expanding eligibility to every adult age 50 and older, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
The vaccination pace will reach new heights in coming weeks, with Beshear making a commitment to open up vaccine eligibility to every Kentuckian age 16 and older by April 12.
“We can’t have these things sitting in the freezer,” the governor said in referring to vaccine doses. “We are in a race against these variants. We’ve got to get it out fast.”
The next phase of expanded inoculations will start Monday when the 1C vaccination category will be widened to include Kentuckians age 50 and older. The segment has included people 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker.
The governor announced that three new regional vaccination sites will open — two in Louisville and one in western Kentucky. That will raise the number of vaccination locations to 570 statewide.
The state on Thursday reported 785 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more virus-related deaths. Kentucky’s rate of positive cases fell to 3.23%, the lowest since early July.
Also on Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 30 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 12 in Henderson County, two Union County, and one in Webster County.
To date, there have been 20,431 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 18,370 (90%).
Ten reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 855 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 343 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
Also, the Green River District Health Department is continuing to vaccinate in tiers 1A, 1B, and 1C, which includes health care workers, first responders, daycare workers, essential workers, anyone 16 years of age or older with CDC highest risk COVID-19 conditions, and those 60 years of age or older.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on the waiting list.
