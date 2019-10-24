The 36th annual Green River Area Firefighters Association Fall School will be taking place Saturday or Sunday in Owensboro.
This year's training will take place at Owensboro Community & Technical College and the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, where 260 firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMT) from around the state will take part in a bevy of courses. The goal is for first responders to not only remain certified but stay up-to-date with current trends and changes in methodologies, said Area 3 Association Coordinator Jimmy VanCleve.
"My core mission is to provide every department with 30 hours of training a year," he said. "The fall school is where we can come together and train with other departments and share our methodology and learn from our community."
There are various courses over the two days that focus on essential firefighter skills courses for new firefighters, continuing education for EMTs, firefighter survival and rescue, vehicle extraction, rope rescue, and command and control, as well as classes centering around active shooter training and hazardous materials.
"There is an evolution in the methodologies of fire service training," VanCleve said. "There are some new techniques on how a fire is handled that change and can make it better and easier. We strive to keep our curriculum up-to-date with the latest and greatest. Most of our seasoned guys will take the management courses, like the command and control course where they are given various emergency scenarios that they have to strategize through. Our younger guys will take the more hands-on courses."
While there is a variety of courses being offered, the primary focus, especially in recent years, centers around safety, he said.
"As we get older, we are more appreciative of the safety aspect of the job," he said. "I've been doing this for 30 years, and 30 years ago, we wore what was available, put water on the fire and hoped it worked out. The materials in the houses were different and burned slower. Now, it is synthetic and burns faster and hotter, and the gases that come off of those products will make you really sick really fast. That is the benefit of a regional fire school. There are a lot of classes that specifically service the new firefighter as well as the seasoned firefighter. We learn a great deal from each other."
