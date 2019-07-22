FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's pension-relief proposal has narrowly passed the state House after a more than three-hour debate as a midsummer special legislative session continues.
The 52-46 vote Monday was a pivotal test for Bevin's plan to assist regional universities and quasi-governmental entities strapped by surging retirement costs. Those agencies include public health departments, community mental health centers and domestic violence shelters.
The bill's lead sponsor, Rep. James Tipton, predicted that the bill would pass by a slim margin in the Republican-led House.
The measure now goes to the GOP-dominated Senate. A Senate committee is expected to take up the bill Tuesday, and the full Senate could vote on it Wednesday.
The legislation is House Bill 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.