Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John "Bam" Carney has been hospitalized in intensive care with a severe case of pancreatitis and infection, according to a statement from his family on social media.
The Christmas night statement, posted about 8:30 p.m., said Carney became sick on Sunday and was taken to Norton Hospital in Louisville.
"Had two surgeries late Monday. Been in ICU since then. Some things got critical today. Have started dialysis to assist the kidneys in their work and clean the blood," the statement said.
"We want to thank everyone for your prayers of healing and words of encouragement and support for Bam and our entire family during this sudden sickness he is dealing with," the statement said.
Allison Slone, a Kentucky Board of Education member and co-founder of the Facebook page Kentucky Teachers in the Know, was among those sharing the statement about Carney, R-Campbellsville.
"Please keep Representative Carney in your thoughts & prayers," Slone posted. "He is dealing with some critical health issues."
The 2020 General Assembly begins Jan. 7.
