Kentucky regulators uncovered a string of safety violations at GE Appliance Park after a worker died in an accident there last February, triggering fines totaling $98,000.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet reported that inspectors found problems with safeguarding and training those working around dangerous equipment after the death of Louisville resident Steven Herring. Six pages detailing the violations and related fines were posted Friday afternoon at GE's Building 5, where Herring died, and obtained by the Courier Journal.
Herring was working in an area where foam insulation is injected into refrigerator doors and baked onto the surface. No one witnessed the accident, but it's believed that when a fridge door became stuck, Herring was trying to loosen it when a conveyor shoved into him. Eventually he was pinned between the equipment and a stair rail, said Dean "Dino" Driskell, president of IUE-CWA Local 83761, which represents 3,000 hourly workers at the complex.
Herring, who had worked at Appliance Park for 23 years, died a day or so after the weekend accident from multiple blunt force injuries.
GE spokeswoman Julie Wood said the company addressed all concerns raised by the state, "including investing substantial resources to even further improve safety measures on the equipment in the building."
The cabinet's Office of Occupational Safety and Health cited the company for three "serious" violations and two "repeat serious" violations for failing to address issues found in the foam insulation loops, one of which was where Herring was working.
The company was also cited for shortcomings in inspecting equipment and training workers on energy control procedures.
The fines included $38,500 for each of two repeated violations, and $7,000 for each of the three serious violations. Fines for failing to correct problems previously identified by inspectors -- even if it's not in the same area as the original violation -- draw an increased penalty.
Driskell, a longtime maintenance worker at GE, said he thought state inspectors could have come down harder on the company for some of the violations. There were concerns raised about issues in Building 5 more than once, which would have brought harsher sanctions in most circumstances, Driskell said, so "I was disappointed."
Asked if workers feel safe on their jobs at GE, Driskell said that "what I deem feeling safe is going to be much different than someone who's just entering manufacturing ... someone experienced in the manufacturing field is going to be inherently safer than that of a newer employee."
Union and GE representatives intend to meet with cabinet officials in Frankfort on Monday. The meeting is part of OSHA's standard process, Wood said.
As they did immediately after Herring's death, company officials defended Appliance Park's safety record.
"We dedicate substantial resources throughout our organization to promote the safety of our employees at the plant level and with a central Environmental Health and Safety team," Wood said in an email, adding that "we devote more than 36,000 hours annually to employee safety training."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.