April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.
While Owensboro-Daviess County traditionally has various events throughout April geared toward raising awareness and providing families with needed resources such as the annual Stand Against Child Abuse rally, this year’s events, like many throughout the community, have been postponed.
However, this has not stopped committed community members from showing solidarity for those impacted and literally standing against child abuse, said Kristy Clark, Green River Area Development District Community Collaboration for Children program director.
“We have not canceled the Stand Against Child Abuse at Kentucky Wesleyan College, we have postponed and are hoping to have it in this fiscal year,” she said. “What we are doing now is getting the word out. I have been putting pinwheels in people’s mailboxes so they can have them in their yards to show support. People have been sending pictures of wearing blue — they are making posters with their kids. We are doing everything that we can to get the word out.”
This year’s Child Abuse Awareness Month is especially important given that the most recent Child Maltreatment Report, issued in late March by the Children’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, showed that Kentucky leads the nation in child abuse, with a reported 22,410 child-abuse victims in 2017, equating to 22 victims per 1,000. According to the report, that is more than twice the national average of nine.
Many experts fear that, given that people are being encouraged to be “Healthy at Home,” these numbers could increase, which is why it is of the utmost importance to take this time and have these difficult discussions, said Jodi McCarty, independent living specialist at Sunrise Children Services.
“Sunrise is always concerned with the safety and welfare of children across Kentucky,” she said. “We realize that people will face increased stress during this time, especially in the area of parenting. It is important to discuss things that are hard for most people. The risk of child abuse and neglect is high in our current circumstances. Stress is on the rise with job loss, schools being out, lack of child care, food insecurities and even social distancing.”
McCarty is encouraging parents and the community to contact professionals or friends during times of stress, she said.
“We urge parents to reach out to a trusted friend, their church or mental health agency such as Sunrise if they feel they need emotional support during this time,” she said. “As a community, we urge neighbors, relatives and church congregations to take the extra time to simply call or text others. Just hearing a calming voice often is calming and reassuring during social isolation. Our community has to do better in preventing and protecting our most vulnerable. I encourage our community to be vigilant in learning the signs of child abuse, how to prevent it and how to report it.”
For activities, such as the April activity calendar, visit Facebook @standagainst childabuse. To report neglect/abuse contact the hotline at (877) KYSAFE1 (877-597-2331).
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
