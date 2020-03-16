Kentucky's bars and dining rooms will close at 5 p.m Monday, March 16.
Gov. Andy Beshear made that executive order Monday morning, citing the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Carryout and delivery food orders can be continued.
"It’s not lost on me that most of these are small businesses," Beshear said. "There are people who have spent sweat equity and maybe even life savings to open your business, I realize the impact it's going to have but we have to take the steps necessary to protect our people.”
Beshear also said that Kentucky has seen its first death from COVID-19.
He said a 66-year-old Bourbon County man has died.
But Beshear said the man also had "numerous" other health factors.
He said there were 21 confirmed cases Monday morning -- in Fayette, Jefferson, Harrison, Nelson, Clark, Bourbon and Montgomery counties.
