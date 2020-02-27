Senate Bill 2, which is meant to shore up Kentucky’s election process, is expected to pass through the Kentucky House of Representatives by week’s end.
Currently, Kentucky allows for multiple forms of identification to be used when voting, such as credit/debit cards or a Social Security card, as well as when a poll worker recognizes a potential voter and allows him or her to vote based on that familiarity.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Robby Mills, a Henderson Republican, is geared toward strengthening and restoring trust in the election process, he said.
“SB 2 requires that a driver’s license photo ID be used to identify who you are,” he said. “It also goes into details about the process as far as an individual who may show up without a photo ID. There is a process of showing an alternate ID. It could be Social Security card, credit card (or) debit card, and them also signing an affirmation that says that the individual is who they say they are under the penalty of perjury and that the location is where they are supposed to vote. Part of that process will require the individual to choose an impediment, such as lack of transportation, financial hardships (or) illness that has prevented them from obtaining identification.”
In the event that an individual lacks any form of ID, they will be permitted to fill out a provisional ballot, a method used to record a vote when there are questions about a given voter’s eligibility that must be resolved before a vote can count. The practice would be new in Kentucky, Mills said.
“Provisional ballots are a new thing for Kentucky,” he said. “We had provisional ballots for federal elections and SB 2 would allow for a provisional ballot if someone shows up with no ID whatsoever. Individuals will fill out a provisional ballot and place that ballot in a collection box and then they have three days from Tuesday to Friday to go back to the clerk’s office and prove to the clerk that they are who they say they are with an ID and then their ballot will be counted.”
Another aspect of the bill, meant to ease the process of procuring a photo ID, is that the state will pay for an individual to get identification, Mills said.
“The flip side of this,” he said. “Is that this bill allows for any Kentuckian over the age of 18 that doesn’t have a driver’s license or a CDL to go to the circuit clerk’s office any time of the year and get a free personal identification card paid for by the state. They simply have to have their birth certificate and additional pieces of mail showing that the individual resides in their respective county.”
While Mills expects there to be a “robust” debate on the House floor, he thinks that the bill will pass the House no later than Thursday, he said.
“There are 32 amendments that have been placed on there by mainly minority members in the House,” he said. “Our idea is to make this constitutional and not disenfranchise anybody and we, with the Secretary of State’s Office, have worked with even the most liberal organizations and have taken their input in. We’re not taking every one of their suggestions, but we have listened to the League of Women Voters, ACLU, NAACP all of those folks have been in his office. The county court clerks we have listened to everybody and we are trying to solve any problems that pop up. I think we are just about there.”
If passed, Mills said, the new requirements will be in place in November.
While the conversations and subsequent laws surrounding voter ID laws in other states have created political blood baths, the development of SB 2 has been more copacetic, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.
“We haven’t had the livid debate that other states have had,” he said. “There has not been any of the wild accusations or people questioning the other side’s motives. The idea of not zoning out people who disagree with me was important during my campaign and equally important now. I am going to listen to them and if I can find a way to accommodate their concerns, then I will. I want to enhance the confidence in our election system and I can’t do that if half the state thinks I am a hack and trying to steal the election for one party. That is why we have chosen to include opponents.”
Like Mills, Adams believes that the bill will not only pass, but will be able to avoid the myriad court battles that similar bills have faced around the nation, he said.
“It will make it through the House, we feel confident that we have the votes,” he said. “It doesn’t favor one party over the other, it is not intended to. We have bent over backward for months to meet with people who oppose the bill and listen to their concerns and we have a good bill to show for it and one that will pass the court muster. I anticipate that this will be on the governor’s desk pretty soon. I am not sure what he will do. I respect his opinion either way, but I do believe that we have the votes to put this into law regardless of the governor.”
